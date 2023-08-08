Chippewa Co. deputies search for accused drug dealer who escaped while out on bond

Jesse J. Churchill

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an alleged drug dealer who escaped while out on bond.

Jesse J. Churchill, 36, from Sault Ste. Marie is charged with delivering meth and suboxone (a narcotic), resisting police, and working to provide prisoners with contraband.

He was released on a PR (personal recognizance) bond with an electronic monitoring tether. Deputies say Churchill cut his tether and is on the run from police.

If you see Churchill, deputies say you should not approach him. Call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 906-635-6355.