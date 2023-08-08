Charlevoix Co. voters approve all proposals on the ballot

Charlevoix County voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote on four issues, and all passed.

The ballot items were:

Emergency Medical Services Millage Renewal: 69-5 yes

Road Millage Renewal: 70-4 yes

Airport Millage Renewal: 60-10 yes

Beaver Island District Library Millage Proposal: 136-11 yes

Here’s a look at what the proposals said:

Emergency Medical Services Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the previously authorized 3.0 mills, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for Emergency Medical Services to contribute funds for emergency medical services to the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority, an emergency services authority created by St. James Township and Peaine Township to provide emergency services in both townships. The proposal is to renew the millage at 3 mills for a period of three (3) years.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 2.9021 mills ($2.9021 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0979 mills ($0.0979 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage of up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the purpose of emergency medical services and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 3 mills ($3.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed by Peaine Township to the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority to be used for all emergency services authority purposes authorized by law?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $244,293.339 when first levied in 2023 to be disbursed to Peaine Township and the Beaver Island Emergency Services Authority as approved by Peaine Township.

Road Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the Township’s 1 mill for road construction and maintenance previously approved by the electors, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for a period of three (3) years.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.9673 mills ($0.9673 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0327 mills ($0.0327 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage of up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed to Peaine Township for the purpose of road construction and maintenance?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $81,431.113 when first levied in 2023.

Airport Millage Renewal

This proposal will permit Peaine Township to renew the . 75 mills for airport operations and maintenance previously approved by the electors, which expired after the December 2022 levy, for a period of three (3) years.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution that may be levied against all taxable property in Peaine Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, of up to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.7254 mills ($0.7254 per $1,000 of taxable value) had it not expired by the required millage roll backs be renewed and increased in an additional amount up to 0.0246 mills ($0.0246 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a total new millage ofup to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and shall the Township be authorized to levy up to and including 0.75 mills ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) for three (3) years, beginning in 2023 through 2025 inclusive, on all taxable property in Peaine Township, the revenues of which will be disbursed by Peaine Township to the Beaver Island Airport Commission to be used for the purpose of airport operations and maintenance?

If approved and levied in full, this millage would raise an estimated $61,073.3348 in 2023, which will be disbursed to Peaine Township and the Beaver Island Airport Commission as approved by Peaine Township.

Beaver Island District Library Millage Proposal

Shall the Beaver Island District Library, County of Charlevoix, be authorized to levy an amount not to exceed 1.00 mill ($1.00 for each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .9776 mill is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2022 and .0224 mill is new additional millage to restore the millage rate previously authorized, against all taxable property within the Beaver Island District Library district for a period of three (3) years, 2023 to 2025, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Beaver Island District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2023) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $130,000.