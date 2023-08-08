Cadillac Fire Department awarded $3,000, using money for kids fire safety education

“Those $3,000 really adds a huge amount extra into the system that really lets us put a lot more out there for the kids,” said Lieutenant Mike Fist of the Cadillac Fire Department.

The Cadillac Fire Department was awarded $3,000 to support fire safety education for elementary students from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.

“It’s a very generous grant by them, so we will be able to go through in conjunction with the National Fire Safety council,” says Fisk.

The department plans on using it to buy educational materials like booklets and coloring books.

“It’s going to allow us to give a lot of materials for them to take home and work with teachers in the school and then be able to take that and a lot of times you hear stories about them going back with their families and working on plans on how to get out of the house, meeting points, things like that,” says Fisk.

“It’s really going to allow us to put a lot of material out there for these kids to take home and work with their families as well,” he adds.

Fisk says that the grant on top of the generous donations from the community will make a big difference when it comes to teaching kids about fire safety.

He say’s they’ll learn about fire prevention, personal safety, and activating the emergency system.

“It’s important because these kids pick up on this stuff so much, I mean really, they remember and they retain a lot more than what I think a lot of us realize,” says Fisk.

“But they do, and they take this home and they train it to their teachers and their families and brothers and sisters and they remind their parents of stuff that they may not have thought about, something as simple as changing out your smoke alarm batteries or calling 911 or meeting points and it’s something that really sticks with them and then these kids go through and disseminate this information back to a lot of other people a lot of times on top of that,” he adds.

