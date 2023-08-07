Pickford man sentenced to 7 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of a minor

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced that a Pickford man has been sentenced to just over seven years in prison of the sexual abuse of a minor.

Totten said that after an investigation, a minor victim was found to be repeatedly sexually abused from when they were 10 years old by Clifford Sutter. This lasted until his arrest. Totten also said that as part of his plea, Sutter admitted to sexually abusing the minor victim when they were 12 years old.

The judge also ordered that Sutter spend 15 years on supervised release after he finished his prison sentence.

The investigation of this case was handled by the FBI, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police.



