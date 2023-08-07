Pellston’s $11.75 bond proposal for a new fieldhouse goes to voters Tuesday

Tuesday, voters in Pellston will be deciding if they want to open up their wallets to build a new fieldhouse for student and community use.

Pellston Public Schools is asking for an $11.75 million bond for the next 25 years that will require a 1.8 mill tax increase. That means homes with a taxable value of $50,000 would see their taxes go up by $90 a year or $7.50 per month.

Chris Schlappi is the principal of Pellston’s Middle High School. He’s also coached football and basketball for the district. He said it was the district’s vision to turn an empty field across from the middle high school into a new field house for students as well as the community.

Advertisement

“Boyne City just put one up. Petoskey is expanding their facility, they have a new weight room and things like that. So in order to compete and to give our athletes an equal chance to succeed and provide opportunities to go to college. It’s something that is really important,” said Schlappi.

Schlappi said the current facilities just aren’t cutting it.

“There’s a lot of pressure on our facilities right now, our gymnasium, especially in the wintertime with basketball seasons. We’re running middle school youth programs, high school teams like it is. It’s really hard to get all those in when we only have our high school gym and then our really small court in the elementary,” said Schlappi.

Schlappi said the new fieldhouse will enhance the district’s athletic program, providing fitness and cardio programs while also creating a meeting space for school and community members.

Advertisement

“The really neat thing about this and something that voters should know is that it will be open to the public. So we will staff it. And if you live within the district, you will be eligible to come to use the facility as well,” said Schlappi.

The proposed fieldhouse will have two basketball courts, two fitness/weight rooms-one for students and one for community members, a dedicated wrestling room and space to practice various sports, among other amenities.

Schlappi said he’s excited about Tuesday’s elections.

“I’ve heard very positive feedback. With anything, there are a few people who would be against it, but for the vast majority I have heard nothing but positive things,” said Schlappi.

Advertisement

But Ricky Geiger, who lives in the community, said now isn’t the time to try to get more money from people.

“I love doing things for the kids. It’s a great opportunity for them. But everybody’s so stressed out with money and paying bills and whatnot. For me personally, with operating the business, the extra taxes, I feel is going to put a strain on what I do at this point,” said Geiger.

For more information about Pellston’s bond proposal, please click here. https://www.pellstonschools.org/field.html