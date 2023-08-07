Here’s what to expect for August’s weather

Aug. 1 kicked off the last month of meteorological summer, which means warm temperatures for the beginning of the month will begin to taper off as we continue to progress through the 31 days.

Here in Northern Michigan at the beginning of the month, we generally see highs easily able to warm into the low 80s (which we have seen for our first week of the month). As we continue to move later into August, temperatures begin to taper off into the mid-70s for Northern Michigan and low 70s for the Upper Peninsula. We also see this same decline in overnight/morning temperatures meaning cool and pleasant evenings.

August is also our clearest month of the the year! With the sky being clear, mostly clear, or partly cloudy 66% of the time across the state.

The weather outlook this month has Northern Michigan leaning slightly above average in rainfall, whereas our temperature outlook is leaning a bit more variable.

CPC Precipitation Outlook August 12th - August 16th

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) probabilities show the first part of the month, Aug. 12-16, is expected to be slightly above average in precipitation.

CPC Precipitation Outlook August 14th - August 20th

Holding on to the trend at the end of the month, Aug. 14-20, is also expected to be slightly above average for precipitation. A majority of the U.S is also expected to see this above average trend for the month of August with the exception of some areas in the Northwest and Southwest, which are expected to be below average.

Our temperature outlooks do appear to be slightly more variable for the month.

CPC Temperature Outlook August 12th - August 16th

The CPC is predicting the the first half of the month will be slightly cooler than average across Northern Michigan.

CPC Temperature Outlook August 14th - August 20th

As we transition into mid- to late August, things change with predictions of an equal chance of seeing above or below average temperatures in Northern Michigan. While Michigan is experiencing near normal temperatures this month, that is not the case across the country. Most areas in the states are expecting slightly to extremely above average temperatures with our Sothern states and the west coast seeing the highest deviation into above normal. Some of those same locations have been experiencing extreme heat for much of July, and could continue feeling the heat.

CPC Temperature Outlook August 12- August 16, Entire U.S





It is important to remember that the average accounts for highs and lows both, including extremes. Each day we could have temperatures that are close to normal, but there could be a cold spell that gives us colder temperatures for just one or two days that could alter the average.

August Temperature (highs/lows) and Precipitation Averages Across Northern Michigan

Sault Saint Marie: 76/56 and 3.3 inches

76/56 and 3.3 inches Petoskey: 78/57 and 3.3 inches

78/57 and 3.3 inches Gaylord: 76/54 and 3.42 inches

76/54 and 3.42 inches Traverse City: 79/59 and 3.42 inches

79/59 and 3.42 inches Grayling: 77/55 and 3.42 inches

77/55 and 3.42 inches Cadillac: 77/55 and 3.53 inches

77/55 and 3.53 inches Houghton Lake: 78/55 and 3.42 inches

78/55 and 3.42 inches Big Rapids: 79/58 and 3.66 inches

79/58 and 3.66 inches Mount Pleasant: 80/58 and 3.66 inches

