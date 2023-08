The Boyne City Pirates have returned and invaded Boyne City once again! The 2023 Boyne City Pirate fest is back for a full week of adventure and fun.

Lots of activities will be happening all week long for kids, adults, and families.

There will be a kid’s area with mermaids, crafts, performers and so much more!

Arrrrghh On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Boyne City getting a sneak peak of the events happening this week.

