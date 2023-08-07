Big Rapids Products expanding and more affordable housing coming to the area

In Big Rapids, businesses are expanding, meaning more jobs are coming.

Affordable housing is a priority to ensure those businesses can recruit and maintain workers. The Big Rapids Housing Commission is progressing in building five homes on Mechanic Street.

“We have the basements. These are insulated concrete form basements that are supposed to be energy efficient,” said Linda Miller, Executive Director of the Big Rapids Housing Commission. “There is an income limit tied to each house. For example, for a family of four, which is typical, it’s almost $91,000. And you do have to be able to obtain a mortgage.”

Through a grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, they’re also adding four modular homes.

“I think we are going to be able to make a huge impact in this one-block radius,” said Miller.

The new affordable housing comes when Big Rapids Products is expanding just a few blocks away.

“We are a manufacturer of metal assemblies and stampings. We started out for automotive now we’re expanding into green energy and appliance, mainly right now,” explained Aaron Thompson, Vice President of Sales for Big Rapids Products. “Our expansion is adding space to facilitate warehousing for all this new product.”

Their warehouse will be 70,000 square feet and add 60 new jobs.

“Those are going to be assemblers and packers,” said Thompson.

“The area is growing, which is a good thing,” added Miller.