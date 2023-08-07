American Legion South Boardman Post getting a makeover

The American Legion South Boardman post in Kalkaska County has been working on two significant projects for the last four years.

It’s taken help from several community members, but they’re almost finished.

“Throughout the years, the building has been used for weddings, different types of military ceremonies, holidays, birthday parties, funeral services, class reunions, family reunions,” said Paul Birgy, Post Commander, Sons of American Legion South Boardman Post.

Birgy is leading the charge in fixing up the American Legion Hall.

“The membership that we’ve had with our post, a lot of them are World War II and Korean veterans. So we’ve had a gap in membership, which we’ve wanted to do to pick up in their memory,” explained Birgy.

The hall has a fresh paint job.

“We want to instill in younger generations that we have a facility here that is a landmark that can be used for all kinds of different things,” said Birgy.

The Sherman tank that sits outside the hall is also being refurbished.

“It was produced in Michigan in 1942 by the Ford Motor Company at the River Rouge plant. It is potentially the oldest last remaining M4A3 series in the world,” said Birgy. " We are going to bring it up to current military spec, and we’re using the current military grade and color of the green they’re using throughout the government military right now.”

A re-dedication ceremony will be on Sept. 2 with a fundraiser at the hall.