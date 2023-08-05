Sen. Debbie Stabenow visits Dairy Phil in Clare to celebrate its 70th birthday

The iconic eatery, Dairy Phil, in Clare is celebrating its 70th birthday this year with a special former employee as the guest of honor.

You may know her as United State Senator Debbie Stabenow, but what you may not know is the now senator began serving the public by slinging sweets at Dairy Phil.

The popular ice cream shop has maintained its classic 1950s diner style for more than 50 years, serving up cold treats and hot eats all the while.

Advertisement

On Friday, the party was complete with cake, live music and friends from the community having a good time. Senator Stabenow says it’s that sense of community that holds a special place in her heart.

“They’re deeply involved in the community, supporting community efforts,” Sen. Stabenow said. “And so I just want to be here to support them and their success. And also to be able to just celebrate growing up in such a wonderful community. The values that I learn from my family, the community working here and really the kind of values that have stuck with me my whole life.”

Sen. Stabenow was just 15-year-old when she started her high school job at Dairy Phil.