PRESIDENT OF INTERLAKE MARITIME SERVICES FOR S.S. BADGER RELEASES STATEMENT

The S.S. Badger has officially closed down for the season after an unexpected failure of a counterweight.

The President of Interlake Maritime Services, Mark Barker, released a video talking about the boat and how the ramp system failed.

“The exact cause of this failure is still unknown at the time, but it was not the result of crew action or collision. In fact, the quick actions of the crew help to mitigate any further issues, the quick thinking of the Badger team made sure the area was clear and nobody was hurt, and the Badger didn’t sustain any damage,” says Barker.

He said that each of the counterweights weighs a few tons each, which is making it a lot longer of a process that they originally thought it was going to be.

“It needs to be methodically cut apart underwater and removed before a new system can be installed -- contractors estimated that will take several months to remove the debris and install a new system,” says Barker.

Safety fences were put up and they ask you to respect those fences for safety.

The Badger hopes to open back up in 2024.