Yacht racers get ready for over 300 mile journey from the Soo to Duluth

The 28th bi-annual Trans-Superior International Yacht Race will be taking boaters 326 nautical miles (375 statute miles) as they race from Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Duluth, MN.

The race is set to begin on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Gros Cap Light in Whitefish bay after boaters leave from George Kemp Marina and through the Soo Locks.

On Thursday, nearly three dozen crews were preparing for the intense, days long race.

“This race has a little bit more challenging conditions. The storms are little bit bigger. Changes in the wind conditions happen a lot faster and are a lot more extreme.” said Tighe Case from Minneapolis.

The race is expected to take two to three days to complete.

You can follow the race live on the Trans-Superior website.