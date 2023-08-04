Tour Da Yoop, Eh? Bike Ride for childhood cancer program almost done biking through the U.P.

A 1,200 mile bike ride across the Upper Peninsula is happening for a great cause.

The “Tour Day Yoop, Eh?” bike ride for the childhood cancer program started July 26 in Manistique, and will end there on Sunday.

The group has partnered with the lions club to promote their ride for three years now. Through their bike-4-kids event, they raise money to the families in the U.P. that need it most.

So far, they have raised around $110,000 this year alone.

On Friday, they started in Grand Marais and ended up in Sault Ste. Marie with a stop at the Bay Mills Township Hall where the Lions Club provided food and drink.

“These people here setting up these food stops and just appreciating all the generosity of all the people involved. Not only the riders, but the Lions people and the local towns people in the towns we are going through, it’s something special,” Jon Larson, a first time participant from California, said.

They will ride from Sault Ste. Marie to St. Ignance Saturday and then off to Manistique Sunday.