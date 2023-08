It’s a summer night and you want want to have a tasty meal, so what should you do? Chef Sherry shows us a simple way she prepares a pork shoulder to smoke and have enough for left overs!

She brings her prepped and smoked pork shoulder to the Good Day kitchen to give us a taste of the meat. One recipe she likes to try is pulled pork grilled cheese sandwiches fresh off the griddle!

Summer Night Pulled Pork with Chef Sherry