Marion celebrating 120 years of Old Fashioned Days

Old Fashioned Days in Marion kicked off Thursday with a weekend full of fun events planned.

There will be plenty to check out all weekend long. Friday started with street vendors selling trinkets and crafts, while Saturday will be filled with even more fun. You can even check out the bed race!

There will be lots of activities, food and music. It’s a great time for people to come together and take part in small town tradition.

“Oh, my gosh. There is literally something for everyone. Just getting together. It’s a community event. Good feelings, coming home. If you want to see someone that you haven’t seen in a few years, come to Marion,” Sherry Jackson, the treasurer for the Marion Chamber of Commerce, said.

It all wraps up Sunday morning with a volleyball tournament.

