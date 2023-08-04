Local school district outgrowing school asks voters to approve bond proposal

On Aug. 8 voters in Buckley will decide on a bond proposal that would bring renovations and upgrades to the school, as well as build a new preschool.

As the student body at Buckley Community Schools continues to grow Superintendent Jessica Harrand admitted that they need to make more space.

“What we would like to do is increase our capacity. We’ve been a growing district for a long time, and we’re projected to continue to grow,” Harrand said.

Harand says they’ve doubled the number of preschoolers and have completely outgrown the cafeteria. Some students have to start lunch at 10:30 a.m. and only get 15 minutes in the cafeteria before another group of students comes through.

“Right now, we actually have teachers doubled up in classrooms. So, that classroom space is actually a current need just with our existing population of students not even counting that we’re like to grow,” Harrand explained.

The $7,440,000 bond would add three classrooms and expand the cafeteria as well as build a new preschool with no increase to resident’s taxes. Harrand said because they’ve paid off previous bonds early, if this bond is passed it won’t raise taxes for residents.

With no increase from last year’s taxes and upgrades needed sooner rather than later some voters seem to be on board with the proposal. Dee Wescott whose son is in his second year at Buckley said kids need smaller classroom sizes, and thinks the expansion, “would be a great idea.”

Another voter, Tallie Cook said she doesn’t have kids in school, but said she’ll vote yes on the proposal.

“The kids are the future, I have a lot of friends and neighbors that have kids, and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be supporting this school and expanding,” Cook stated.

Harrand said after studies and hours of community feedback she feels confident in the proposal and is excited about what it could bring to the community.

“We didn’t ask for any wants, these are really just things we need now that impact not just students that come to school, but local businesses [and] local families. It was really focused on all of those things as a community,” Harrand said.

