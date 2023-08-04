Grand Traverse County Sheriff Thomas Bensley announces retirement to county clerk’s office

Sheriff Thomas Bensley

The Grand Traverse County Clerk’s Office said that they have received a letter from Sheriff Thomas Bensley indicating that he will be retiring on Sept. 3, cutting his term short by more than a year.

He first joined the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in 1971 and retired in 1999 before being elected sheriff in 2008.

The probate judge, county clerk and prosecutor will now work together in a Statutory Appointment Committee to appoint an interim sheriff to complete the term which ends on December 31, 2024.

The committee will hold their first meeting on Aug. 8 to discuss their next steps.



