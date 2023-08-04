Gladwin County MSU Extension hoping for millage renewal

On Tuesday, August 8th, voters in Gladwin County will decide on the Gladwin County Michigan State University Extension millage renewal for five years.

“The millage in Gladwin County essentially sustains our 4-H programming and efforts over there. It also supports our office administrator and different office functions in Gladwin County,” said Eric Kabrouski, District 6 director, Michigan State Extension.

“4-H is where a bunch of kids can get together and show different projects,” added Khloe Thurlow, a member of Gladwin County 4-H. “It can be livestock, art or baking, and you come to the fair and show off their projects.”

The millage cost is .11 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.

A home valued at $200,000 would have an annual tax of $11.00.

“This last year at the Gladwin County Fair, the livestock show generated almost $400,000 for the youth. Those are not only for each participant, but we have a very dedicated effort and following and community over there,” explained Kabrouski.

Klaire Thurlow and Camryn Lawrason have been 4-H members for several years.

“I learned a lot of stuff like how to show the animal, keeping track of your expenses, and trying for it to grow,” said Camryn Lawrason.

“I’ve shown steer, horse and lamb,” added Klaire Thurlow.

They’re hoping voters in the county once again show their support for programs they’ve grown to love and have taught them lifelong lessons.

“I think that a lot of kids should be involved in 4-H. It teaches you a bunch of things, and it prepares you for the world. I think that a lot of kids are losing work ethic skills, and I think that this helps with that,” said Khloe Thurlow.