Elk Rapids Harbor Days kicks off to celebrate the community

Elk Rapids Harbor Days kicked off Wednesday in Antrim County.

The four day festival is meant to celebrate the Elk Rapids community and take pride in their beautiful location on East Grand Traverse Bay and Elk lake.

This is the 68th Year for Harbor Days, and there will be family-friendly events going on until Saturday night.

The festivities end with a fireworks show.

“Well, first of all, Elk Rapids is a, I feel, the best day trip in the state of Michigan. Second, it’s just a really neat environment. It’s an intimate environment, you know, so it’s not a huge, huge, huge event like you would have. You can still park, that’s always fun,” Shaun Quinn, the Harbor Days Association president, said.

Harbor Days is accepting donations to continue supporting the fireworks show.

