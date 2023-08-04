Dry and recent wet weather impacting local crops

With conditions going back and forth this summer, the dry and recent wet weather we’ve seen has been impacting crops.

A local cherry farmer said they’re done harvesting early this year due to the dry weather while a local vineyard said the recent wet weather has their crops growing quickly.

The co-owner of Hallstedt Homestead Orchard, Philip Hallstedt, said the season has been bizarre as the weather pendulum has been in full swing. He said flurries in early May then the sudden jump up to 80 degrees got their season off to a bad start.

“And when it’s that hot, during pollination those blossoms are so tender and the bees don’t fly, so less bees, shorter tender blossoms and you’ve got a disaster,” Hallstedt explained. “So, we lost half our crop just because they never pollinated.”

He says this is the second year in a row their crops have been impacted by the dry weather. And while they were still able to have a decent yield he says the quality of their cherries suffered.

“We still have people coming up today even saying are you open, because normally we would be open, but no the season was so short. At this point we are totally closed to sweet cherries,” Hallstedt admitted.

And with the dry weather impacting cherries the recent wet weather has been impacting vineyards. The owner of Leelanau Cellars Bob Jacobson said they were a little concerned at first, but the moist weather we’ve seen lately has them caught up.

“It’s not too much water yet, we’re not at a danger spot. By the beginning of September if we’re still having a lot of moisture then it becomes a bit of an issue,” Jacobson stated. “We’re getting closer to harvest, the grapes are getting ripe and they will be susceptible much more so to the molds.”

While vineyards begin canopy management from all the rain, cherry farmers are left preparing and hoping for a better 2024.