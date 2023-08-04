Celebrate Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts Anniversary

Long Lake Artisans Gallery and Gifts is celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend.

The gallery was started by artist Nancy Crummel after working in healthcare for over 40 years. She has been working with pottery for nearly 30 years as a hobby to enjoy on the side.

Today, her gallery on Long Lake showcases the work she does in-studio on her pottery wheel, along with the work of over 30 local artists. What makes the gallery unique is the different mediums, price ranges, and styles for everyone to come and enjoy.

The anniversary celebration is this Sunday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts. You can come enjoy live music, refreshments, artisan demonstrations, and 10% off of all purchases.