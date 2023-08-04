Cadillac celebrates grand opening of new pickleball court

A sport gaining in popularity now has a new home in Cadillac.

Pickleball is enjoyed by people of all ages, and the city of Cadillac is celebrating the grand opening of the new court. It’s been a couple of years since the idea came about, and thanks to a generous donation of $100,000 from Cliff Sjogren, the ball got rolling on building the new courts and the city hopes they will be enjoyed for many years to come.

“The opportunity is to create another place for people to come to Cadillac and recreate. This location specifically was available and is beautiful right off of Beautiful Lake Cadillac. It’s across the street from Memorial Football Field at high school, and it’s a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy our parks,” City Manager Marcus Peccia said.

The city said that many organizations came together to help fund and build the new pickleball courts.