A visit to Downtown Mackinac Island

Making your way to downtown Mackinac Island, the oldest fudge shop and grocery store will be inevitable to visit.

The Original Murdick’s Fudge has been serving tasty treats for 133 years now.

The fudge shop has been practicing the same techniques for many many years to provide the best quality fudge in Michigan.

A little ways from the fudge shop is Doud’s Pub.

After a full day of getting your essentials from Doud’s and getting all the fudge you need, you can take friends or family on a sunset cruise with Sips N’ Sails.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting the full experience of downtown Mackinac Island.

