Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center celebrates 10 years supporting the community

Located in Reed City, the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center is celebrating 10 years since the center first opened to provide care to the community in North Michigan. Having just completed a $3 million pharmacy expansion, the center continues to grow as the region it services expands.

At the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center their approach to their patients is more “hands-on” then one would typically expect from a wellness center. Offering comprehensive care that focuses on the patient, not just the cancer, the staff provide a wide range of support to those going through this difficult process and their families.

From transportation assistance to massage therapy the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center is able to provide support services to patients in need and their caregiver. With a focus on the individual, personal relationships are quickly established between the patient and their care team leading to invaluable peace-of-mind.

To get more information or to refer yourself or a loved one to the program visit the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center website.