New Michigan law allows for stricter environmental rules

Business leaders and environmentalists are at odds over stricter environmental regulations that could be coming to Michigan.

The stricter rules comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed legislation that repealed a 2018 law that kept state regulators from enforcing stricter environmental rules than the federal government.

The “no stricter than federal” law was passed during former Gov. Rick Snyder’s final days in Lansing. Regulators could only get around the law if there was an emergency or a state agency director found a clear and convincing need.

Advertisement

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance’s Director of Government Relations, Henry Wolf, said the business community, “appreciated the sense of consistency and was perhaps put at ease knowing these regulations would never be stricter than the federal government.”

A Traverse City environmentalist group called For Love of Water (FLOW) said the 2018 law kept regulators from addressing pollution issues.

“The main issue with ‘no stricter than federal’ is that the law hampered the state of Michigan’s ability to protect its citizens public health, environmental regulations and so forth,” admitted FLOW’s Executive Director Liz Kirkwood.

The new law passed by Whitmer now gives state regulators the ability to enact stricter environmental rules which has been argued by business leaders to make businesses less likely to invest in the state, and will only bring uncertainty to those already in Michigan.

Advertisement

“I think some might have a concern that businesses may have to answer to unelected individuals from a state department,” Wolf guessed.

And while Wolf admits they are trying to be cautiously optimistic, Kirkwood said she’s pleased with the change saying it will keep the state’s natural resources safe and clean.

“[With] the repeal of this law, Michigan gets to be back on track as a leader in protecting what we love so much which is the Great Lakes. And that’s something we all can agree on,” Kirkwood said.