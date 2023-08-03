Michigan man forced to quit his epic swim across Lake Michigan due to weather

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Poor conditions forced a 59-year-old Michigan man to quit an attempt to swim across Lake Michigan after just hours in the water.

Jim Dreyer, of Grand Haven, entered the lake from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee early Tuesday. He planned to swim 82.5 miles to Grand Haven City Beach in Michigan. He expected to complete the trip in 60 hours.

Tuesday marked the day 25 years ago he set out on his first record-setting swim between the two states. That 1998 swim was a 50-mile point-to-point swim from Two Rivers, Wisconsin to Ludington, Michigan, which grew into a 65-mile swim due to strong currents.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dreyer talked to “Good Day” ahead of his attempt. See the interview here!

Dreyer, who calls himself “The Shark,” managed to cover 10 miles on Tuesday before worsening weather conditions forced his crew to pull him from the water. Due to drifting, Dreyer actually swam 12.3 miles in covering 10 miles in 9 hours from Milwaukee, according to Mike Larsen, owner and skipper of Knot Balanced, Dreyer’s support boat.

“A couple of hours into the swim, lake conditions became much rougher than what was forecasted,” said Larsen. “Every time Jim would feed, we would get pushed further off course to the north, and with waves out of the southeast, he was forced to swim directly against the current. Slowed by the currents, it was extremely difficult for the crew to maintain a course at such a low speed.”

“Even without worsening conditions, the drifting would translate to more than a 72-hour, 100-mile swim to Grand Haven,” Larsen added. “The team felt it was more prudent to pull Jim from the water sooner versus later. We are all disappointed.”

Advertisement

Dreyer agreed.

“Yes, I am extremely disappointed, but I understand this is part of the game” Dreyer said. “It is not easy being a member of Team Dreyer. They all worked tirelessly and had difficult decisions to make. I appreciate that they are highly skilled and embrace taking on these adventures with me.”

Dreyer was non-committal on whether he would attempt the swim again.

“You know I want to try it again,” Dreyer said. “It is too soon to say, though. I do have other plans and it may just be time to move on.”



