Mason Co. Sheriff’s Office: 81-Year-Old Mason County Man arrested for assault with intent to commit murder

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says an 81-year-old Mason County man has been arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder after the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center received a call about a Person Protection Order being violated.

The sheriff’s office said that the 911 center received the call around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, and that while taking the call the 911 center reported shots had been fired and people were attempting to secure themselves in a residence on the property.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pere Marqueetee Township contracted deputies were sent to the scene. Deputies said that when the arrived they found the suspected in his vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot area. It was at this point that a traffic stop was made.

Deputies said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and they recovered a handgun. They reported that multiple shots had been fired and a car the victim was in was disabled by gunfire.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the man is being lodged in the mason County Jail and that his name is being withheld pending arraignment.