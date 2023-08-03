Local groups squabble over new environmental regulations that can be stricter than the federal government’s

Local business leaders and environmentalist are at odds over stricter environmental regulations that could be coming to Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last week that repealed a 2018 law that kept state regulators from enforcing stricter environmental rules than the federal government.

“Generally when this was first passed in 2018, I think the business community appreciated the sense of consistency and was perhaps put at ease knowing that these regulations would never be stricter than the federal government,” said Henry Wolf, the NoMi Chamber Alliance director of government relations.

The “no stricter than federal” law kept regulators from enforcing environmental rules tougher than the feds unless there was an emergency or a state agency director found a clear and convincing need.

At the time, business leaders cheered the law, while environmentalists raised issue, saying the law kept regulators from addressing pollution.

“The main issue with ‘no stricter than federal’ is that the law hampered the state of Michigan’s ability to protect its citizens’ public health, environmental regulations and so forth,” said Liz Kirkwood, executive director of For Love of Water.

Wolf said, “I think some might have a concern that businesses may have to answer to unelected individuals from a state department, but that’s what a chamber of commerce is here to do - to help be the voice of the business community. … So we’re closely monitoring this.”

Kirkwood focused on the impact to the Great Lakes.

“The repeal of this law, Michigan gets to be back on track to be a leader in protecting what we love so much, which is the Great Lakes. And that’s something we all can agree on,” she said.







