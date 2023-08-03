‘Gaming for a Cure’ builds community while supporting cancer research in Traverse City

Gaming for a Cure started in 2006 to honor the loss of a dear friend Wesley Geer. It has now grown into the focal point of supporting cancer awareness and research among the hobbyist and gamer community in Northern Michigan.

The non-profit program started with a focus on role-playing and card games before expanding to include board games, tabletop games, dice games and vintage games.

Now, Gaming for a Cure is hosting a summer fundraiser on Aug. 5 at the Traverse City VFW Cherryland Post.

The gaming event is free to the public and will feature a variety of games for all ages to play. Everything for dice, board, miniaturize, and role-play games to play at your own pace or get demonstrations from expert players.

Local cosplay groups and costumed characters will be on hand including the Cherryland Ghostbusters and Star Trek ship USS Septarian. . A variety of donated gaming items will be for sale with all proceeds going to support Munson Cancer Center patients.

Charlie and Renea from Gaming with a cure talks more about the mission and how they got started.



