Can you help ID the suspect in this Big Rapids armed robbery?

Big Rapids police need your help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, officers were sent to the scene of an armed robbery at the Admiral gas station on State Street in Big Rapids.

The robber - a male between 20 and 30 years old - held the clerk at gun point demanding money.

The suspect is described as a tall white male last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweat pants. He left the store before officers arrived in a small maroon SUV.

He was seen driving east on the Baldwin Street bridge.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Sgt. R. Myers at 231-349-2428.

