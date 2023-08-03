9&10 News Quiz, Aug. 4, 2023

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below!

RELATED:

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Steve Lajoie and Wesley Dean win the 2023 Au Sable River Canoe Marathon

Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Staying hydrated on the farm with hot, dry weather

Advertisement

Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of roseate spoonbill that was last seen in the area in 1845

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70

Gov. Whitmer Talks Historic Budget, Affordable Housing, Insurance Ruling with 9&10 News

Here’s how to watch the August 2023 supermoons

Advertisement

There’s a T-rex near Sleeping Bear Dunes, and, yes, it’s definitely worth checking out

Traverse City woman wins $1 million playing instant lottery game

Michigan man forced to quit his epic swim across Lake Michigan due to weather

Sea2Stable: Former dolphin trainer applies dolphin training techniques to heal rescue horses

Advertisement











































