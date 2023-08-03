3rd Annual expo to support veterans at Wexford Civic Center

Wexford County Veterans Services is hosting their third expo to provide resources and connection to veterans.

Resources from eight counties will be represented providing a “one stop resource” for whatever services may be needed for veterans and their families.

Wexford County Veterans Services Director Kathy Cline and veteran Charles Schmidt joins us on the couch to tell us about the success of the expo in the past.

The expo is an important part of the surrounding community, not just Wexford County, as it provides support for military members, veterans and their families.

Attend the event Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac. Enjoy opening ceremonies by the Honor Guard and Patriot Choir, a free lunch and more!







