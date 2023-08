The Wawashkamo Golf Club is kicking off their 125th anniversary celebration today.

The golf club is recognized as one of Michigan’s oldest active golf courses but also one of America’s historic golf landmarks!

For their 125th anniversary the golf club will be having a line up of events to celebrate.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are on Mackinac Island getting a sneak peek of the anniversary celebration.

