Traverse City opera singer is ‘Homeward Bound’ to share her journey

Wednesday night at the Opera House in Traverse City, you can enjoy an evening of opera performed by Traverse City native Katherine DeYoung.

DeYoung is a mezzo-soprano who found her love for singing at a young age and since then has pursued a professional career in vocal performance. She received her undergrad at Michigan State University and her masters degree at the University of Houston.

“This has been such an honor and a blessing to return here to the City Opera House. I am so thrilled. And this is the whole program is a love letter to Traverse City and all the people here who have supported me throughout this entire journey. It’s a journey through music. I’m starting from music I learned my first aria, my first art song, and I’m building all the way up through college, through high school, and through my masters and my young artist program to what I’m singing now” said DeYoung.

She has spent time performing all over the country but Wednesday, she returns home for her concert “Homeward Bound: A Journey Through Music.

The show is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

