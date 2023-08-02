The Annual Paddle Antrim Festival will be making its grand return this September, celebrating the great waterways and communities in Northern Michigan.

The festival will be a two-day paddle even through the Chain of Lakes Water Trail where volunteers will be able to choose their own paddles and decide how far they’d like to travel.

While participating in the Paddle Antrim, you may travel anywhere from 7 miles to all 42 miles on the water!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are out on the water getting more details of what to expect this year.

The Paddle Antrim Festival is returning for another great year-6:45

The Paddle Antrim Festival is returning for another great year-7:15