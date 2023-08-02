The Milkshake Spot in Big Rapids serving up over-the-top shakes

The Milkshake Spot in Big Rapids is buzzing this summer, serving up cool treats from an ice cream cone, banana split or a slushy.

But they’re also blending up something different, ten over-the-top milkshakes.

“We feel they set us apart and kind of offer an experience above what you might normally find at ice cream shop,” said Karen McNally, Co-Owner of The Milkshake Spot.

One of the shakes is the Majestic Creature.

“It is definitely a kid favorite. It’s got tons of candy and cotton candy on top,” explained Kati Lanau, Co-Owner of The Milkshake Spot.

The owners opened the spot for a place to grab a treat and somewhere for teens to get their first job.

“It’s also been one of the most difficult parts because navigating employing them and finding what we needed to staff,” said McNally. “But it’s also something I think really tugs at our heartstrings and makes it really valuable.”

With the owners being mothers themselves, safety was another thing top of mind.

“Originally, there was parking all around. There was very little seating, and the seating was connected to the parking lot, so it didn’t feel safe,” explained McNally. “There was no barrier from the road and traffic. So we’ve put up a whole yard field with fencing to make it safe for families to come to sit and really enjoy time and make memories together.”

The Milkshake Spot is open Tuesday through Friday from 3 pm to 9 pm and on the weekends from noon to 9 pm.