S.S. Badger ending season early impacts tourism in Ludington

Michiganders and people from across the lake rely on the S.S. Badger to commute. With the car ferry being out of commission for the remainder of the season, it is having a big impact on tourism in Ludington.

The general manager of Best Western in Ludington, Kati Gonzales, says she say the impact immediately.

“The phone calls started immediately,” she said.

Advertisement

The closing of the S.S. Badger hindered people’s plans of traveling to Ludington and staying overnight.

Gonzales has already seen cut back on people visiting.

“They needed a place to stay during their hub, whether they were only coming here during the night just to take the badger or maybe they were going somewhere else the stay here didn’t make sense,” said Gonzales.

“Well, we rely on the carferry quite heavily from May to October,” she added.

Advertisement

And out here in Ludington you can see just how busy the tourism is here, and without the S.S. Badger it’s making a lot longer of a trip.

“You know I don’t know if I will be able to make the trip now, going across driving around is harder and it’s exciting to think about doing the ferry across the S.S. Badger,” said tourist Matthew Mazur.

Executive director of the Ludington area convention and visitor’s bureau brandy miller says the S.S. Badger is a big part of tourism in Ludington.

“They’re a really important part of our tourist economy, they bring hundreds of people each day to the Ludington community, but you know Ludington is long been a favorite destination for visitors traveling by boat or by car,” said Miller.

Advertisement

“Although it is an inconvenience for most who may be traveling by boat, it’s a shorter way, a shortcut for them to get here, we think people will still make the trip to Ludington,” said Miller.

But even so she says there will be a void waiting to be filled until the S.S. Badger opens back up.

“Certainly, that influx of people will be felt missing in our community,” said Miller.

The S.S. Badger hopes to open back up in 2024.