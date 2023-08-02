'Sextortion' for teens and young adults on the rise

Michigan State Police are warning about an increase in something called “sextortion”, an online crime involving the targeting of teens and young adults.

Sextortion is when a person online threatens to release compromising photos to family, friends or other people you know in exchange for money.

Michigan State Police’s Lt. Derrick Carroll said it’s blackmail and illegal but with more people online, teens and young adults, have been recent targets of these internet crimes.

“All of a sudden you get a text or a message or something on your Instagram, Snapchat. And you have no idea who these people are, but because it’s social media and people think they know everybody out there, they start talking to them and next thing you know, they’re in what they believe is a relationship and exchanging photographs,” said Carroll.

But Carroll said you’re likely not talking to who you think you are.

“If it’s, say, a 16 to 18-year-old young man they’re going after, they’ll pretend to be a 16 to 18-year-old, young woman when in fact it could be a 45-year-old person overseas,” said Carroll.

They’ll then convince you to send them compromising pictures, but Carroll says don’t do it, you may become a victim of sextortion.

If you are, Carroll said block them and report them to authorities.

“Don’t even reply to them anymore because nine out of 10 times, they’re not going to do anything with those photos. They’re just trying to get money,” said Carroll.

And he said they’ll keep asking for more.

Most sextortion crimes go under-reported because it’s embarrassing for the victims to admit but Carroll said young people need to understand it’s not the end of the world.

“March of last year, we unfortunately had a suicide in the Upper Peninsula of a young man who was a victim of sextortion, and he was afraid the photos would get out,” said Carroll.

The president of the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools Nicole Kessler said they’ll be hosting a virtual meeting for any parent in the state that’s concerned with online safety.

“There are just so many risks online and so even if you feel like your child wouldn’t do something, you know, they’re not supposed to do or that, you know, you have solid rules in place. Kids are really vulnerable online and it’s really easy for them to be tricked,” said Kessler.

That meeting will be held on Aug. 9.

For more information, please join the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools Facebook group. They have more information pinned there.

For other resources on sextortion, please click here.