Midland Co. woman wins $519K playing second chance lottery game

A Midland County woman won a $519,212 Big Cash Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery, officials said Wednesday.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize after she was selected in a random drawing that took place July 12. She earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible Big Cash Second Chance Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I got an email that said I had been selected as the winner of the Big Cash Second Chance and it just didn’t seem real,” said the 60-year-old player. “I started digging around to make sure the email wasn’t a scam and called the Lottery to confirm that I was the winner.

Advertisement

“After that, I called my husband and told him he needed to sit down because I had news to share. When I told him, he was shocked. When we walked into the Lottery building today, the shock started to wear off. I still can’t believe this happened to me!”

RELATED: Traverse City woman wins $1 million playing instant lottery game

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, buy a new truck and camper, and then save the remainder.

“The last few years have been tough with some medical bills that have piled up, so we can finally pay those off and live more comfortably,” the woman said.

Advertisement

For more information regarding eligible Big Cash Second Chance Jackpot games, visit https://news.michiganlottery.com/bigcash.



