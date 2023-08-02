Mecosta and Osceola counties asking voters to approve transit authority millage

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Mecosta County and Osceola County voters will weigh in on a transit proposal. Here’s a closer look at the issue:

Shall the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority, Counties of Mecosta and Osceola, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a millage in an amount not to exceed .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023 and .0334 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority limits (the jurisdictional limits of Mecosta County and Osceola County, except for the territory located in the corporate limits of the City of Big Rapids) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses? The estimate of the revenue the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority in the first year (2024) is approximately $1,153,000.