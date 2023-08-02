Grand Traverse, Wexford voters to decide on Buckley Schools proposal next week

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Wexford County and Grand Traverse voters will weigh in on the Buckley Community Schools bond proposal. Here’s a look at the proposal:

Shall Buckley Community Schools, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Seven Million Four Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($7,440,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one of more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing, and equipping an addition to the K-12 school building; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new preschool building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping a playground, play fields, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2023, under current law, is 0.60 mill ($.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mills ($2.92 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $2,025,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries or other operating expenses.)