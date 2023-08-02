Gov. Whitmer visits Cherry Capital Foods to talk about free school meals program

A lot of families in Michigan suffer from food insecurity, but a new budget signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will help alleviate the problem.

She was in Traverse City Wednesday at Cherry Capital Foods to talk about the recently passed free school meals program.

It will help save families over $850 a year by providing free breakfast and lunch to students. Distributors will also work closely with local farmers to get healthy foods to school cafeterias.

“I understand if some people are hesitant or think that it’s going to cost them personally, but this now is something that we have funded in the state budget. It’s going to improve outcomes, it’s going to improve the health and welfare of our children and our families and so it’s a good thing,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The Make it in Michigan Program will help around 1.4 million public school students in Michigan.