Car crash leads to two deaths in Lake County, sheriff’s office says

Two women are dead after a car crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday that they responded to a deadly car crash on the afternoon of July 29 at the Junction of S M-37 and W US-10 in Webber Township.

According to officials, a car was driving eastbound on US-10 and drove into the intersection and into the path of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer that was traveling north on M-37.

The driver of the car, Judy Parr, a 70-year-old woman from Chase, was airlifted from the scene. She was later pronounced dead during transit to the hospital.

The driver’s daughter, Shannon Burnett, 53, from Chase, was the only passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and occupants of the pick-up truck sustained only minor injuries and were not transported.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Webber Twp. Fire Department, Yates Twp. Fire Department, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, Lake County Road Commission, Michigan State Police and Reed City Towing.

