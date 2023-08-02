Assisted living facility in Traverse City looking to borrow classic cars to help revive memories for residents

Assisted living facility in Traverse City looking to borrow classic cars to help revive memories for

A Northern Michigan assisted living center is hosting their second classic car show of the summer but need your help to make this one the best one ever.

French Manor Terra Assisted Living Facility in Traverse City are asking to borrow classic cars for their upcoming event.

Mary Corning Hyman, the activity director and coordinator said it was an amazing event for bringing memories to the forefront for some of their residents.

“They’re pretty in awe. They’re really happy, they’re smiley. Last time we had a couple dogs come with the cars, so it brought even more, more memories of, oh, a dog and a car. But it brought a lot of just happiness,” said Corning Hyman.

The facility said their last car show last month was small, with only eight vehicles but it had a mighty impact.

For many people who live there, it brought back memories of the good old days.

Sherm Atkinson, who spotted a vehicle that reminded him of a family vacation he took long ago, said he hadn’t thought of that vacation in years.

“I thought it was neat. One particular truck had our attention, and that was a Volkswagen camper that had been restored. We owned one of those, but it brand new and took it on a vacation to Colorado,” Atkinson said.

The facility said they are hoping to get about 25 cars donated for the event. The classic car show is set for Aug. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

For more information on how to donate, please contact Mary Corning Hyman with your name and model of the car at mcorninghyman@hotmail.com



