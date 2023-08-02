5 big issues in the hands of Gladwin Co. voters on Aug. 8

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Gladwin County voters will weigh in on five big issues. Here’s a closer look at these issues:

Conservation District Proposal

Shall the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Gladwin imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased by 0.1500 mill ($0.15 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) on all real and personal property in Gladwin County for a period of five (5) years, beginning in 2024 through 2028, for the purpose of funding Gladwin Conservation District programs, in Gladwin County. A portion of the sums levied maybe captured by Tax Increment Financial entities within the County, such as DDAs. If approved and levied, this millage will raise an estimated $163,000 services in the first calendar year of the levy.

Advertisement

Gladwin County MSU Extension Millage Renewal

Shall the County of Gladwin continue to levy up to .11 mill (eleven cents per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) for the purpose of sustaining 4·H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition and other community education programs through Michigan State University Extension services within Gladwin County, shall the County increase the limitation in the total amount of ad valorem taxes which may be imposed for all purposes upon real and personal property in the County, as provided in the Michigan Constitution of 1963, as amended, which would result in a renewal levy of up to 0.11 mills ($0.11 per $1,000) of taxable valuation, for a period of five (5) years, in the years 2024 to 2028 inclusive. This levy is estimated to raise One Hundred Twenty-One Thousand dollars ($121,000.00) in the first year.

County Road and Bridge Millage Renewal

Shall Gladwin County continue to levy 1.9916 mills (1.9917 per $1,000.00 of taxable value, originally two (2) mills, subject to Headlee Amendment Reduction) on property located in Gladwin County for a period of six (6) years, a renewal millage. This millage would be levied beginning with the 2024 tax year, through 2029 tax levy year (inclusive), which will raise in the first year an estimated $2,392,272, to be used for the purposes of improvements and construction of roads & bridges within Gladwin County. This levy would be collected on the winter tax bill of 2024, and thereafter. A portion of these revenues may be captured by any applicable Tax Increment Financing Authority constituted under the law.

Advertisement

Law Enforcement – Public Safety Millage Request

To fund Gladwin County Law Enforcement services in Gladwin County, shall the constitutional limitation on the total taxes which may be assessed each year upon all property within the County of Gladwin, Michigan be increased by up to 1 1/2 mills ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of state taxable valuation), for a period of six (6) years, from 2023 through 2028, inclusive, commencing with the December 2023 tax collection. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated additional $1,794,253.51 in the first calendar year of the levy, based on state taxable valuation. If approved and levied, a portion of the millage monies raised in respective jurisdictions may be captured by any Tax Increment Financing Authorities, pursuant to State law.

Butman Twp. Fire and Rescue Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted tax limitation imposed Under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Butman Township, of ($1.50 per $1,000.00 of Taxable Value) be renewed at 1.50 mills ($1.50 per $1000.00 of Taxable Value) and levied for 10 years, 2024 through 2033 inclusive, for the exclusive purpose to pay for the expenses of operating the Butman Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, raising an estimated $238,000 in the first year of the millage is levied.