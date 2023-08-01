The search is on for a new water supply in one Upper Peninsula area

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that while a water source was confirmed in Ontonagon County, a search for a more manageable replacement of that water source continues.

A Michigan DNR crew recently uncovered an old wellhead off the Bill Nichols Rail-Trail, discovering that it supplies two homes and the trailside stop where the water has been used for drinking and other watering needs for decades.

Earlier this summer, a 3-inch diameter water pipe was temporarily shut off to determine whether it fed the homes and the spigot. After about three hours, the water did stop flowing to the residences and the trailside water stop.

Advertisement

That pipe was then followed west.

An uncovered section of water pipe is shown leading away from a wellhead discovered recently a short distance off the Bill Nichols Rail-Trail in Ontonagon County.

In July, a DNR crew found the wellhead a short distance off the trail, roughly a half-mile from the unregulated spigot, which is situated not far east of M-38 at the former site of Lake Mine, a historic mining community.

A backhoe was used to remove several feet of dirt and rocks to uncover the wellhead, which is located on land administered by the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.

The buried pipe was surrounded by wooden boards that helped to stabilize the pipe casing.

Advertisement

It is unknown how deep the vertical pipe goes into the ground, but officials with EGLE said the water supply was likely an artesian flow underground that was drilled into through native clay.

EGLE officials said previously that if the source well construction was verified it would help determine if the well could be used in its current condition, might be modified to meet well construction standards, or will need to be plugged and abandoned.

“We found the wellhead, but we cannot support its continued use,” said Rob Wolfe, EGLE’s district environmental analyst in Ontonagon County. “We are looking for providing a viable option.”

Wolfe said the old piping is “too fragile” for continued use. If the pipe were to break, it would be unlikely that it could be repaired.

Advertisement

Additional concerns include the water system’s pipe depth of only roughly a foot underground in many places. EGLE officials said in the Upper Peninsula, water piping is usually placed at least seven feet below the ground to prevent breakage from winter frost.

The main option now being explored is to dig a new well to service the homes and the trailside water outlet, but the question is where? With no detailed maps of underground water sources available for the Lake Mine area, it may prove difficult to determine a good location to drill.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has granted the DNR an extension into September to determine whether potential alternatives exist that might keep the water available to the public.

The DNR is under an order from EGLE to disable the makeshift drinking spigot along the trail and close off access to the water.

Advertisement

For now, an advisory notice posted at the site against using the water from the roadside spigot will continue, though EGLE representatives said signage cannot be a long-term solution, only a short-term mitigation.



