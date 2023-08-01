Simply Delightful prepares to move their location

Simply Delightful in downtown Cadillac will soon have a new place to call home.

Steven Barnes, one of the owners of the business focused on handmade goodies says they are filled to capacity and need more room.

The business plans to take up a new location two blocks away at the old Odd Fellows building from their current location after the building gets some much-needed renovations. No timeline on when the business will move into their new digs.

“I doubt it’s going to be by the end of this year just because I don’t you know; the building needs a lot of work. It’s 110 years old almost. You know, the systems in it, you know, need to be totally redone. Structurally. It’s a fantastic building, but everything else needs to be updated,” said Barnes.

Barnes said the bottom floor will be for retail space. The second floor for production. The third floor will be for storage and for room to grow even more if needed.