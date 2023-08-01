Sen. Gary Peters visits Great Lakes Maritime Academy to talk about Cadets Act

A new incentive for new and current students at maritime academies is coming to Northern Michigan.

Senator Gary Peters was at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City Tuesday to talk about the Cadets Act. The bipartisan act will allow for the expansion for the eligibility age for financial assistance.

Money from the act can now be received up to the age of 41. This applies to cadets who commit to a post graduation service obligation. They can receive up to $32,000 in funding over four years to help with tuition.

“This is a win for our country. With this Cadets Act, funding for these students who come here to the Great Lakes Maritime Academy, they fill a need that we have. A big need that we have right now for our maritime officers to serve here on the Great Lakes,” Peters said.

The Great Lakes Maritime Academy is one of just six of its kind in the entire country.

For more information on the Cadets Act, click here.



