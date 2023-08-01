Reed City getting ready for their biggest event of the year

The Reed City community is getting ready for the Great American Crossroads Celebration.

The celebration has been going on for decades, and organizers expect it to be the biggest this year.

It’s August 18th through the 20th.

“It’s the only event that we have in Reed City that brings the amount of people that the Crossroads festival brings in, between the children’s carnival, softball teams that come in the both men’s and women’s, the beverage tent, and the clown band,” said Jesse Kailing President of Great American Crossroads Celebration.

“The kid’s carnival this year is free,” added Joceyln Wirth, committee member for the Great American Crossroads Celebration. “We will have carnival rides, bounce houses, free kid’s games with lots of prizes for all different ages.”

Since the festival keeps growing, it’s moving to Westerberg Park in Reed City.

“I do think the parking is going to be better, and I think we’ll get more kids,” said Kailing.

