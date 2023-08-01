Petoskey musician pays tribute to his community through original song

Tony Manfredonia grew up in a family of musicians. He was always playing instruments and singing, but it was when he began writing his own music that his aspirations began to change and decided to pursue music more seriously.

He has lived in Petoskey for 8 years now and knew that his inspiration was being ignited by this beautiful Northern Michigan town. The goal within his song, “Petoskey” was to make people feel grounded and at home. He wanted people to feel the essence of Petoskey through the lyrics.

“The longer I’ve lived here, I’m like, okay, eventually I need to make a song about this town. It just has to happen because it’s just so beautiful. The people are wonderful, just the environment’s beautiful, you know, we’re right in the lake, you just can’t miss it,” said Manfredonia.

Manfredonia said he wanted to make this song for everyone who lives here.